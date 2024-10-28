KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Choose Extra Side Dishes
Main Dsihes Combo Plates (P1 - P9)
P1 - Braised Beef Tapa Silog with side dish, egg and 3pc lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef Tapa and 3pcs chicken lumpia.$16.58
P2 - Kaldereta Silog with side dish, egg and lumpias$17.58
P3 - Beef Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and egg$17.58
P4 - Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.58
P5 - Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with side dish, egg and 3 lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.$14.88
P6 - Adobo Chicken with side dish, egg and 3 lumpia bites$12.88
P7 - Braised Beef with Housemade Gravy Sause Silo and vegetables) with side dish and egg$17.58OUT OF STOCK
P8 - Fried Chicken with side dish, egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg / thigh & 3pcs chicken lumpia.$12.88
P9 - 8pcs Lumpia Bites with sides and egg$12.58
milkfish bangus silog$14.88
beefsteak silog$17.88
shrimp sinigang silog$17.88
Milk fish fried Silog$14.88
Appetizer (1-7)
1 - 8pcs Pork Lumpia$7.58
1 - 10pcs Chicken Lumpia kp$7.58
2 - Loaded Lumpia$9.98OUT OF STOCK
3 - Sweet Cheese Corn$5.88OUT OF STOCK
4 - Crispy Calamari$8.58
5 - Crispy Onion Ring$5.88
6 - French Fries$3.88
7 - Flavored Fries$5.98OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Fries$5.98OUT OF STOCK
Sour Cream Fries$5.98
Ranch fries$5.98OUT OF STOCK
Bacon Cheese Fries flavor$5.98
3pcs Siopao$7.50
7pcs siomai$7.58
Dessert
Drinks
Coke in can$2.00
Sprite in can$2.00
Strawberry Fruit Soda 24oz$5.58
Mango Fruity Soda 24oz$5.58
PeachMango Fruity Soda 24oz$5.58
Watermelon Fruity Soda 24oz$5.58
strawberry small$4.98
mango small$4.98
peacymango small$4.98
watermelon small$4.98
GreenApple fruity soda 24oz$5.58
mango juice 24oz$5.88
calamansi juice 24oz$5.88
Water bottle$1.00
Gulaman$5.00
Catering (please call the store for availability and arrangement)
Main Dishes Solo Entrees E1-E10
E1 - Pansit Solo$12.58
E2 - Filipino Spaghetti Beef and 3 lumpiaBites$12.98
E3 - Palabok (Rice noodle with pork and shrimp sauce and egg)$12.98
E4 - 1pc Chicken$3.58
E4 - 2pcs Chicken$6.58
E4 - 3pcs chicken$9.58
E4 - 4pcs chicken$12.58
E4 - 6pcs chicken$17.08
E5 - Sisig$16.88
E6 - Braised Beef Tapa$19.88
E7 - Braised Beef Kare-Kare$19.98
E8 - Braised Beef Kaldereta$19.98
E9 - Braised Beef Pares with Noodle$17.58OUT OF STOCK
E10 - Chicken Adobo$11.88
longganisa 1pc$1.50
