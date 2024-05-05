KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Step 1. Choose Side or Half and Half
Step 2. Choose Main Dishes Silog
- Fried Chicken with egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites$14.85
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg / thigh & 3pcs chicken lumpia.
- Braised Beef Tapa Silog$16.00
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef Tapa and 3pcs chicken lumpia.
- Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.
- Adobo Chicken Wings with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
- Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.50
- 10pcs Lumpia Bites with sides and egg$12.50
- Spicy Sisig Bangus(Milk Fish with onions) with sides, egg and 3 lumpia Bites$14.85Out of stock
Appetizer
Catering (please call the store for availability and arrangement)
Main Dishes Solo Entrees
- Pansit Solo$12.50
- Large Sisig Pork with chicken liver and onions$15.85
- Small Sisig Pork with chicken liver and onions$9.85
