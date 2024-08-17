KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Choose Extra Side Dishes
Main Dsihes Combo Plates
- Fried Chicken with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg / thigh & 3pcs chicken lumpia.$14.85
- Braised Beef Tapa Silog with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3pc lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef Tapa and 3pcs chicken lumpia.$16.00
- Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.$14.85
- Adobo Chicken Wings with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
- Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.50
- 10pcs Lumpia Bites with sides (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) and egg$12.50
- Crispy PorkBelly Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and egg$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Beef Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and egg$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Crispy PorkBelly Sisig without liver and with onions with side dish and egg$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- PorkBelly Adobo Silog egg and side dish (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit)$16.50OUT OF STOCK
Appetizer
Dessert
Drinks
Catering (please call the store for availability and arrangement)
Main Dishes Solo Entrees
- Pansit Solo$12.50
- Filipino Spaghetti Beef and 3 lumpiaBites$12.50
- 1pc Chicken$3.50
- 3pcs chicken$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- 2pcs Chicken$6.50
- 6pcs chicken$17.00
- 4pcs chicken$12.50
- Large Sisig Pork with chicken liver and onions$15.85
- Crispy Pata$24.85OUT OF STOCK
- Filipino Beef Spaghetti with 1pc Chicken$14.85OUT OF STOCK
