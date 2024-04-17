KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Step 1. Choose Side or Half and Half
Step 2. Choose Main Dishes Silog
- Fried Chicken with egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites$14.85
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg and thigh, pork lumpia, egg, tomato and cucumber.
- Braised Beef Tapa Silog$16.00
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef, pork lumpia, egg, tomato and cucumber.
- Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork belly with chicken liver , pork lumpia, egg, tomato and cucumber.
- Tocino Silog (Sweet pork) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork, pork lumpia, egg, tomato and cucumber.
- Longanisa ( Pork Filipino Sausage)with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85Out of stock
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, sweetened pork, pork lumpia, egg, tomato and cucumber.
- Bangus Silog ( Fried Marinated MilkFish) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
- Adobo Chicken Wings with egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85Out of stock
- Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.00Out of stock
- Pork Embutido with sides, 1 egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85Out of stock
- 10pcs Lumpia Bites with sides and egg$12.50
- Spicy Sisig Bangus(Milk Fish with onions) with sides, egg and 3 lumpia Bites$14.85
