KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Choose Extra Side Dishes
Main Dsihes Combo Plates
- Fried Chicken with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg / thigh & 3pcs chicken lumpia.$14.85
- Braised Beef Tapa Silog with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3pc lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef Tapa and 3pcs chicken lumpia.$16.00
- Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.$14.85
- Adobo Chicken Wings with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) egg and 3 lumpia bites$14.85
- Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.50
- 10pcs Lumpia Bites with sides (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) and egg$12.50
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy PorkBelly Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and eggOUT OF STOCK$16.50
- OUT OF STOCKBeef Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and eggOUT OF STOCK$16.50
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy PorkBelly Sisig without liver and with onions with side dish and eggOUT OF STOCK$16.50
- OUT OF STOCKPorkBelly Adobo Silog egg and side dish (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit)OUT OF STOCK$16.50
Beef Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and egg
Side Dishes
Required*
Appetizer
Dessert
Catering (please call the store for availability and arrangement)
KapamBites Location and Hours
(209) 604-5554
Open now • Closes at 8PM