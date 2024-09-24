KapamBites Lathrop Food Plaza
Choose Extra Side Dishes
Main Dsihes Combo Plates (P1 - P9)
- P1 - Braised Beef Tapa Silog with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3pc lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Braised Beef Tapa and 3pcs chicken lumpia.$16.58
- P2 - Kaldereta Silog egg and side dish (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit)$17.58
- P3 - Beef Kare-Kare (peanut sauce and vegetables) with side dish and egg$17.58
- P4 - Pares ( Stewed Beef with savory flavor and garlic rice) with egg and 3 lumpia bites$16.58
- P5 - Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.$14.88
- P6 - Adobo Chicken with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) egg and 3 lumpia bites$12.88
- P7 - Braised Beef with Housemade Gravy Sause Silo and vegetables) with side dish and egg$17.58OUT OF STOCK
- P8 - Fried Chicken with (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit), egg and 3 pcs lumpia bites
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, Chicken leg quarter or leg / thigh & 3pcs chicken lumpia.$12.88
- P9 - 10pcs Lumpia Bites with sides (Garlic Rice/Plain Rice/Pansit) and egg$12.58
Appetizer (1-7)
Drinks
Catering (please call the store for availability and arrangement)
Main Dishes Solo Entrees
- E1 - Pansit Solo$12.58
- E2 - Filipino Spaghetti Beef and 3 lumpiaBites$12.58
- E3 - Palabok (Rice noodle with pork and shrimp sauce and egg)$12.98
- E4 - 1pc Chicken$3.58
- E4 - 2pcs Chicken$6.58
- E4 - 3pcs chicken$9.58
- E4 - 4pcs chicken$12.58
- E4 - 6pcs chicken$17.08
- E5 - Sisig$16.88
- E6 - Braised Beef Tapa$19.88
- E7 - Braised Beef Kare-Kare$19.98
- E8 - Braised Beef Kaldereta$19.98
- E9 - Braised Beef Pares with Noodle$17.58
- E10 - Chicken Adobo$11.88
