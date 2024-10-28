Skip to Main content
KapamBites
0
Home
/
P5 - Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with side dish, egg and 3 lumpia bites
P5 - Pork Sisig Silog (pork, onions and liver) with side dish, egg and 3 lumpia bites
$0
Side Dishes
Required*
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Garlic rice/plain rice or pancit noodles, pork with chicken liver and onions & 3 pcs chicken lumpia.
KapamBites Location and Hours
(209) 604-5554
16201 South Harlan Road, Lathrop, CA 95330
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement